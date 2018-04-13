Britney Spears has been honored by GLAAD with the Vanguard Award, given to an individual who has made an impact promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people. Ricky Martin introduced Spears as "our ally," adding, "She could be one of those stars with a huge LGBT following who says nothing and does nothing, but instead she uses her platform to remind audiences around the globe that intolerance is unacceptable."

Wearing a sparkly crystal dress and with a big smile, Spears accepted the award in a speech that spoke to the power of unconditional love:

"I feel like our society has always put such an emphasis on being normal," she said, "and to be different is unusual or seen as strange. But to be accepted unconditionally and to be able to express yourself as an individual through art is such a blessing. Events like this... show the world that we are not alone. We can all join hands here and know that we are all beautiful. And we can lift each other up and show our gifts without hesitation. Being a mother has shown me what it means to love unconditionally, and you all here in this room have shown me throughout my career what it means to be loved unconditionally."

Photo via Getty