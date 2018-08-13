Everyone loves a good inspirational quote. They adorn our walls, are embroidered on our pillows, and paper our Pintrest boards. They are provide comfort and guidance when we doubt ourselves, give us the little motivational push we need to get through the day. Many have become worn out and tired (e.g. "Live, Laugh, Love") which is why we are always on the search for fresh new sources of wisdom.

Pop icon and cool mom, Britney Spears, is an inspirational figure herself but is no exception when it comes to needing a little extra push. Enter Britney's newest life coach:

Vanessa Hudgens has yet to write a book, but if she did it would probably be this generations' Eat, Pray, Love. or The Secret. Either way we own a thank you to Britney, who has shone a light on one of the most underappreciated motivational gurus of our time.

Photo via Getty Images