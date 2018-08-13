Everyone loves a good inspirational quote. They adorn our walls, are embroidered on our pillows, and paper our Pinterest boards. They provide comfort and guidance when we doubt ourselves, give us the little motivational push we need to get through the day. Many have become worn out and tired (e.g. "Live, Laugh, Love") which is why we are always on the search for fresh new sources of wisdom.
Pop icon and cool mom, Britney Spears, is an inspirational figure herself but is no exception when it comes to needing a little extra push. Enter Britney's newest life coach:
Oh yes, you read the fine print right. Vanessa Hudgens. The star of High School Musical and Spring Breakers has also been apparently dropping insane amounts of knowledge. With pearls like "Confidence is key. Sometimes, you need to look like you're confident even when you're not," and "Power to the peaceful," its easy to understand what Britney sees in Hudgens' teachings. The well of wisdom runs deep, there is a Hudgens quote for everything from romance "Do not just look at your boyfriend as just a boyfriend. Look at him as a friend, too" to prioritizing whats really important in life "So many people try to grow up too fast, and it's not fun! You should stay a kid as long as possible!"
Vanessa Hudgens has yet to write a book, but if she did it would probably be this generations' Eat, Pray, Love. or The Secret. Either way we own a thank you to Britney, who has shone a light on one of the most underappreciated motivational gurus of our time.
