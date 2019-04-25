Britney Spears has left the mental health facility she checked herself into earlier this month.
According to People, a source says that Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, picked her up from the "all-encompassing wellness facility" on Thursday. And while TMZ also reports that Spears is "doing much better" now, she and her doctors still have to figure out some "unresolved issue with her meds."
This all comes mere days after Spears posted an Instagram video of herself addressing the concerns fans had about her wellbeing — a phenomenon that spurred the creation of the #FreeBritney hashtag, which fueled fan fears about a potential repeat of what happened to the star during her highly-publicized mental breakdown in 2007.
View this post on Instagram
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️
"Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me," Spears said in the video, which she made because things "have just gotten out of control," per the caption. "All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal." Spears then went on to reassure fans that she would be back soon, though we didn't expect it to be this fast. Welcome back, Britney — we're so glad you're doing better!
Photo via Getty