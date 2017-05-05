Hi, hello, are you sitting down? Britney Spears, friend of snakes, best stomach in music business, catsuit connoisseur, breaker of hearts, umbrella handyman, Vegas aficionado, may be turning her tumultuous, glorious existence into a Broadway musical. Iconic.

Members of the pop stars team, including managers Larry Rudolph and Adam Leber are reportedly taking meetings with legendary theater veteran Jerry Mitchell to document Britney's life to her discography on the stage.

"We're telling a true story about real people, so the authenticity is really important to me," Mitchell told Forbes. "It would not be autobiographical."

Guys, the princess of pop. Britney against the music. Cannot.

