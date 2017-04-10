Britney came back in a big way four years ago with her Las Vegas mainstay "Piece of Me." After a decent run, the show's contract with The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will be expiring this December 31.

The show was renewed once in 2015, but that's it Britney's manager Larry Rudolph said to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided...We could have it at the needle on the top of the Stratosphere, and do the bungee jump afterward," he said. "Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward."

Looks like fans are in for more Britney very soon.

Header photo via Matteo Pradoni/BFA.com