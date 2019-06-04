Britney Spears' Instagram is one of the most haunting and wonderful places on the Internet. Even as her fans remain concerned for her after a stint in a mental health facility and a brief online blackout, Spears remains determined to assure them she is doing just fine. How? By posting a steady stream of workout videos, home fashion shows, shots of her and boyfriend, fitness instructor Sam Asghari, and of course, her unmatched choreography.

Like all of us, Spears is a Billie Eilish fan, and the 17-year-old's spooky banger "Bad Guy" inspired her latest post. Britney shared a video of her doing some twirling and shimmying choreography (in her signature tiny sleep shorts and tied-up t-shirt). She gets down on her knees for some floor-humping, as well as up on the piano for a pin-up moment. Needless to say, it brings a whole new vibe to the sullen, menacing track.

Who would've guessed that a depressed teenager would be what convinced Britney to pick up the snake again? In any case, we're very happy that Britney's been checking out some new tunes lately... so happy that we must ask... where's the collab? Imagine what the former and current teen pop idols would create.

We aren't Britney's only followers who'd be thrilled. The comment section of Britney's post includes love from Billie Eilish herself ("omg"), Noah Cyrus ("get it queen") and, somehow, Snooki ("OMG YAS").