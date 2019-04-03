Britney Spears reportedly checked herself into a mental health facility last week — a decision apparently spurred by her father's illness.

According to TMZ, Britney "has been distraught over her dad's illness," which is something sources close to her say "is quite serious and not getting better." As previously reported on, Jamie Spears has been suffering from some complications related to his latest surgery — the second one he's had due to an incident in which his colon spontaneously ruptured late last year.

The outlet also reports that Britney will stay at the facility for the 30 days. This most recent development follows the pop star's widely-publicized cancellation of her Las Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, earlier this year. At the time, Britney announced the news via an Instagram of an old family photo, writing that while she's sad she won't get to do the show, "it's important to always put your family first."

"We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him," she continued. "I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand."