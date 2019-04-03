Britney Spears reportedly checked herself into a mental health facility last week — a decision apparently spurred by her father's illness.
According to TMZ, Britney "has been distraught over her dad's illness," which is something sources close to her say "is quite serious and not getting better." As previously reported on, Jamie Spears has been suffering from some complications related to his latest surgery — the second one he's had due to an incident in which his colon spontaneously ruptured late last year.
The outlet also reports that Britney will stay at the facility for the 30 days. This most recent development follows the pop star's widely-publicized cancellation of her Las Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, earlier this year. At the time, Britney announced the news via an Instagram of an old family photo, writing that while she's sad she won't get to do the show, "it's important to always put your family first."
View this post on Instagram
I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.
"We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him," she continued. "I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand."
Photo via BFA
Miley Cyrus Criticized for Climbing Fragile Tree