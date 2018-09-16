Model Rocks a Breast Pump at London Fashion Week

Slick Woods made history as the pregnant Savage x Fenty model who gave birth at the New York Fashion Week show. Meanwhile, at London Fashion Week, Marta Jakubowski model and mother of two Valeria Garcia wore a breast pump down the catwalk.

Garcia just gave birth to her son Anton in June, the Evening Standard reports. And so she wore a high-tech breast pump that slipped easily into the Jakubowski lingerie — an Elvie Pump connected to an app. The Elvie Pump designers told the local news source, "We designed Elvie Pump to make breast pumping as easy, streamlined and flexible as possible for mums."

The pump won't be sold in stores until October 2018. They'll go for around $299.30 each, and $560.70 for a pair.