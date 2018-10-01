For Giambattista Valli's spring 2019 collection at Paris Fashion Week, the Italian designer paired bold prints, fine floral embroidery, ruffles galore and dusty pastels with hair that was beautifully sci-fi.

A handful of Valli's models stood out with streaks of glitter in their hair, of silver and other soft metallic hues. The hair was pulled away from models' faces, exposing the layers of glitter highlights and creating a nearly natural-looking balayage effect.

What is perhaps most interesting about these otherworldly hair looks is how perfectly they complement the clothes, adding even more fun (and divinity) to an already-striking collection. The styles were distinct enough to draw you into the complete look, and subtle enough so as not to distract. It's almost as if the models tapped into their highest sources, oracle-style, before hitting the runway, full of grace.