As a garment, you can boil down cargo pants to a simple philosophy: you can never have too many pockets. Cargo pants are the doomsday preppers of fashion, ready for any and all eventualities it is the logical conclusion of hyper-utilitarian wear. It is a garment that reveals our long held anxieties about being caught unprepared at inopportune times. Whether that means discovering you left your wallet at home while the supermarket cashier's unfeeling stare cuts to your very soul or keeping your trusty Bible by your side at all times, the fact of the matter is that we could all use an extra pocket from time to time. Luckily, Solange-approved designer James Flemons totally gets your irrational fears and is celebrating the never ending need for extra storage with a new must-have bag.

Presenting the "pocketbag," the latest accessory from Flemons's namesake label, PHLEMUNS. Lifted from a pair of cargo pants, the faux-leather bag still resembles its pocket-inspiration but boasts a more customizable way to style. Flemons has always been one to play around with staples and this bag is no exception, featuring loose leather ties that can be fashioned like a traditional over-the-shoulder strap or wrapped around your waist like a saddle bag or whatever inventive ways you can come up with..

Related | PHLEMUNS Nonbasics Are Your Newest Closet Staple

The "pocketbag" also marks a new direction for PHLEMUNS that focuses on creating more affordable pieces aimed at customers curious about the world of high fashion. Alongside small, sporadic drops of their PHLEMUNS Nonbasics line, the new business model is designed to appeal to consumers who are interested in high-end but may not be able to afford that thousand dollar clutch that walked in Milan the other week. Instead PHLEMUNS looks to provide an alternative to fast fashion with an eco-friendly approach that takes advantage of limited fabrics, resourced and upcycled particularly for the project.

The PHLEMUNS "pocketbag" is now available to shop via their online store, take a look at some of the many styles currently being offered below:

Photos Courtesy of PHLEMUNS