While a Friday night out is the perfect remedy to a long work week, the question of what to wear for the night's festivities always lingers in the background. Tonight, take British designer Michael Halpern's suggestion and go for a glittery, head-to-toe sequin covered ensemble. With at-shirt on top and flared trousers breath, this swishy bright red and zebra stripe look is as comfortable as it is glamorous. Throw a pair of platform pumps on and you've got yourself a Studio 54 fantasy!

Halpern Zebra Pattern T-Shirt, $1330; MatchesFashion.com

Halpern Sequined Flared Trousers, $2705; MatchesFashion.com

Images via MatchesFashion.com