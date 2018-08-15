BRB Buying: Givenchy Sneakers With Molar-Shaped Soles

In her debut fall collection for Givenchy — which was swathed in layers of luscious faux fur — Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller unveiled her very first sporty shoe for the French label. Aptly named the "Jaw" sneaker, after its black rubber outsole shaped like a pair of molars, the style is a crossover between 1970s track shoes and high-tops from the '90s. A bucket-shaped bag by the same name (that also went down the runway at the brand's show in March) launches alongside the sneaker in Givenchy boutiques this Friday. Informed oxygen cylinders used during scuba diving excursions, the water-resistant canvas bag is covered in subtle crosshatch pattern and fitted with a zippered lower compartment.

(left) Jaw High Tops, $995; (right) Large Jaw Bag, $1890; Givenchy stores nationwide.

Images Courtesy of Givenchy