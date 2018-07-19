I've never aspired to dress like a handyman, but fashion's recent interest in function-forward garb — from relaxed boiler suits by emerging New York label Lorod to Junya Watanabe's Carhartt collaboration — has prompted a rebuild of my wardrobe. What better way to accessorize a construction worker-inspired look of cotton canvas separates and chunky footwear than with safety goggle-esque sunglasses? Slightly sinister like Lawrence Fishburne's glasses in The Matrix, these Gentle Monster frames made in collaboration with Hood By Air put mischievous spin on utilitarian ensembles.

Gentle Monster Nunty 01, $320; GentleMonster.com