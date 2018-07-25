Paris-based Australian designer Kym Ellery has a knack for giving elegant silhouettes a sinister feel. In her namesake womenswear label's pre-fall 2018 collection — the brand's first to show in Paris — Ellery sent a leather version of the classic black slip dress down the runway. While its subtle stitching mimics the stomacher and stays found in18th century gowns, the dress's jet-black color and modern A-line shape are very Morticia Addams. If the witchy matriarch were to be make a comeback in 2018, something tells us she'd throw this little number on (with a pair of slick slingback heels) for a night out with Gomez.

Rococo Cutout Dress, $2795; Ellery.com

Slingback Court Shoe, $595; Ellery.com

Images Courtesy of Ellery