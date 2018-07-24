As a teenager, Karl Lagerfeld left Hamburg, Germany for Paris and never looked back. Last year, for the first time in decades, the designer returned to his hometown to present Chanel's pre-fall Métiers d'art collection inspired by the port city. Playful handbags fashioned into iconic cultural symbols from the region were sprinkled throughout the lineup of merchant fleet caps, sailor pants, and nautical cable-knit sweaters. Among them was a wool crossbody bag shaped like an accordion, the German instrument commonly played on the streets and docks of Hamburg.

Chanel Accordion Handbag, $6700; Select Chanel boutiques

Photos Courtesy of Chanel