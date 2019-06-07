Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have officially called it quits, numerous outlets are reporting. They've been together since 2015, and have a child, Lea De Seine, born in 2017.

A Star Is Born stans will be vindicated by this news. You may recall how intimate Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper appeared while promoting said movie, effusively complimenting each other on every red carpet and even performing a heartfelt piano duet together at the Oscars. Shayk just had to sit in the crowd and force a smile that night, and many people actually criticized Gaga for making eyes at another woman's partner while she was present. (Gaga was also in a relationship at the time.)

Whatever went down at the Oscars — Gaga told Jimmy Kimmel she and Cooper were just putting on a show — Shayk and Cooper have been plagued by relationship rumors ever since. In October, Page Six reported on a dinner date where they "barely spoke" to one another. They included this iconic detail: "He doesn't drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out."

Irina, congrats on escaping that situation! These paparazzi photos of you heading to the airport, Away suitcase and all, are a power move.