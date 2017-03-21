In case you heard the news of the Brad/Ange break up of the century and thought love was dead, here is a little glimmer of hope: they former couple will be running an olive oil business together.

Yes. Oil. Of olives. The juice of olives or something of the like (I'm no oil connoisseur, sue me). Let me break it down for you. The duo basically own this $60 million dollar chateau in France (bargain!) that puts out this really fucking good pink wine. Now, like the good American capitalists Brange pretend not to be, they figured why not take the family business one step further and amidst their very messy divorce, foray into the olive business.

It's unlikely the former married people will be very ~hands-on~ in the olive oil process, but apparently they're keeping the whole situation going for their children's future. Fair.



"Miraval is an investment for their family and their children," Charles Perrin, the vintner on the estate, told French publication Agence France Presse. "We have long-term projects and have just released the latest vintage of rosé with our names: 'bottled by Pitt, Jolie and Perrin' on it."

Nothing says take me back like a bottle of fine olive oil, am I right?

Eternally praying for Brange.

