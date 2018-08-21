In an age where targeted, gender-specific marketing sometimes misses the mark (rumored or not, I'm looking at you, Bic Lady Pens and "Lady Doritos"), it is refreshing when a brand does something inclusive and not sexist. Chanel, the luxury brand you've all adored for the past 117 years, has certainly cornered the market on selling women a chic, upscale feminine mystique, as it were, from its clothes to its makeup.

Now, in an effort to be evermore inclusive, the storied French fashion house is set to launch a makeup line for men, naturally called Boy de Chanel, because the feminine mystique lives in men and non-binary people, too.

"Just as Gabrielle Chanel borrowed elements from the men's wardrobe to dress women, Chanel draws inspiration from the women's world to write the vocabulary of a new personal aesthetic for men," a statement about the collection read.

Boy de Chanel borrows its name from Gabrielle Chanel's lover and muse, Boy Capel. The line is more of a capsule, starting small with tinted foundation, an eyebrow pencil, and lip balm. We personally hope this collection does so well that Chanel will have no choice but to expand their offerings, but we'll take this!

It launches September 1 in South Korea, and goes worldwide in November, just in time for holiday wishlists and, might we add, the compact collection makes for effective stocking stuffers.

Also important to note: Boy de Chanel is here first before clothes — Chanel has never debuted a mens collection on the runway — but hey, it's a welcome start on the road to greater inclusivity.

Courtesy of Chanel