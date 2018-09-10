New Chapter Spring 2019 marks Boss's first season without Jason Wu as its creative director. The German brand presented a team-designed collection at Basketball City in Manhattan's Lower East Side yesterday as celebrities including model Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse (who are a hot new couple), Emma Roberts, Jamie Dornan, and Henry Golding sat front row. For the first time in its history, the label showed menswear and womenswear side by side.

Name Tags Guests were greeted by rectangular electronic tags at their seats. Each attendee's name flashed on the LED screen, meaning stealthy seat switching was out of the question.

Monochromatic Moments Full looks in taupe, navy, merlot, and gray dominated the collection. Elsewhere, the colors were combined in Mondrian-esque blocks and applied to skirts with high slits and t-shirt-like leather tops. Bright mustard and orange also popped up, bringing brightness to the otherwise subdued color palette.

Easy Breezy Easy California style was front of mind for the design team this season. Delicate shirting, light-weight trench coats, and fluid, wide-cut trousers make for light layering pieces.

Take a Hike Luxurious leather iterations of hiking sandals, waist packs with ample pockets, and fold-over backpacks with bungee cord handles are enough to inspire one to take a trek through the wilderness.

Lead Image via Getty / Runway Images via Imaxtree