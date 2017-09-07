Every issue, PAPER founder Kim Hastreiter rounds up her favorite quirky, cool items This fall's Booty Call features the new collaboration between Jeremy Scott and UGG. The Moschino designer brings his over-the-top pop sensibilities to the famous boot, using classic UGG styles as a canvas to create and uniquely Jeremy Scott designs, from flaming hot soles to bedazzled booties. Peep all the different styles in the slideshow below. The collection goes on sale September 13.