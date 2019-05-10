Modeling BOND Hardware's new Hitch Diamond Collection, Co-Founder Dana Hurwitz cast her own grandmother, Sandra Hurwitz, to model the jewelry in a fierce photo shoot in front of her Fort Lauderdale, FL. home. Sandra stuns in the campaign, shot by Dana, under a sprawling blue sky. Having led a local theater group into her eighties and serving as the first Vice President of her Florida condo, there's no one better to show the power of women and mothers.

What's more, the collection keeps our environment healthy. Take, for instance, the encrusted diamond pavé, with the option of man-made or recycled diamonds that are all conflict free, traceable and made-to-order. With the help of Dana's creative partner and photographer, Mariah Pershadsingh, the duo behind the independent New York-made line is keeping up with their brand's ethos of empowering customers through aggressive minimalism and sculptural silhouettes.

The Hitch Diamond Collection draws inspiration from the scrap metals that can be found in urban settings with a signature BOND Hardware motif that has evolved into a lighter 10MM version for stacking and everyday wear. Working with the usual materials like stainless steel as well as platinum silver, gold, the hardware used is always nickel free and hypoallergenic.

Check out the collection, below, and follow BOND Hardware on Instagram (@bondhardware).

Photography, Styling & Jewelry: BOND Hardware

Model & Beauty: Sandra Hurwitz