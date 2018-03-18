Blue Ivy is ballin', waving up paddles for thousands of dollars at an art auction at the 2018 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. She did all of this while, of course, looking fabulous in matching golden outfits with her mom — the woman we kind of wish was all of our moms — Queen Bey.

Blue was caught on-camera bidding $19,000 for a an acrylic painting, which E! News reports was a portrait of a young Sidney Poitier. In the video, dad Jay-Z playfully wrestles the paddle away from her.





Lool... Blue Ivy is about to buy all the Artworks at the auction. She must have been listening to JayZ's tracks about Basquiat and investing in Art. pic.twitter.com/Nd0pFrA16z

— R. (@alrhemist) March 18, 2018

In the end, the piece went to Tyler Perry for $20,000.

Still, little miss Carter didn't want to go home empty-handed. Vanity Fair says that Blue bid on the very next item, "a 36" x 36" piece of art composed of deconstructed law books from Indiana and medical books from California, created by artist Samuel Levi Jones." Her winning bid was for $10,000. What a steal!





Images via Getty

