Blue Ivy, the best thing to come out of Jay-Z since The Black Album, just made her rap debut and it is just ... I'm speechless. The freestyle is featured on "Blue's Freesyle/We Family," a bonus track exclusive to the physical copy of Jay's 4:44, and it was leaked on the Internet this morning to the pure delight of all. She got her first feature and then her first album leak in the same day – iconic. You can't exactly make out every word she's saying, but you can definitely hear her say "Never seen a ceiling in my whole life...wearing Prada" and "boom shaka laka" followed by "everything is...faka(?)". Spit that truth Ivy! Everything IS faka.

Listen to the future of rap below...















Splash image via BFA