Blood Orange's Devonté Hynes is friends with the coolest people.

Hot off the release of his latest record, Negro Swan, Blood Orange has shared a new self-directed video for album cut "Saint". Taking place in a nondescript studio overlooking New York City's Chinatown neighborhood, we see Hynes surrounded by muscal equipment recording the song as a few friends chill in the background. Featuring Pose's Indya Moore, Negro Swan cover model Kai the Black Angel, Kamil Abbas, model Sara Cummings, Yoma, and designer Ana Kraš all nonchalantly strewn across the apartment the video is bathed in the muted late-90s glow of downtown New York. Hynes offers a slice of modern life through a vintage lens, "Saint" exudes an aura of comfort and ease like quietly reading a book on a rainy day or sleepily lounging around as a Sunday afternoon drags on.