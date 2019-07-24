From Cardi B to John Mayer to Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus, musicians of every stripe and genre have taken a shine to Lil Nas X's unstoppable chart-topper, "Old Town Road."

The latest group to cover the record-breaking track? None other than NYC new wave legends, Blondie.

That's right, footage of Blondie's set from their tour with Elvis Costello & The Imposters surfaced earlier this week, in which the band can be heard performing a slowed-down cover of the viral crowdpleaser.

And while nothing can really top the gumption of the original, let me tell you, there's something so surreal about hearing Debbie Harry sing, "I'm going to ride till I can't no more." Honestly, talk about true cultural impact.

Watch Blondie's rendition of "Old Town Road," below.

