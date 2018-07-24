Bliss Partners with PETA for Cruelty-Free Products

After a major re-branding mission in April, Bliss is back with more big news, announcing that they will be partnering with PETA to offer cruelty-free products. Along with their visual re-branding, Bliss also began selling their product line in more accessible stores, like Ulta and Target, so this seems just the right time to release such a powerful statement and stance in the beauty world, alongside PETA.

From now on, Bliss has been certified by the association's Beauty Without Bunnies program to ensure that every single one of the brand's products are manufactured with zero animal testing. What's more, while not all of the company's offerings are vegan, they do have a specific collection that is.

In a statement by the brand, Bliss CEO Meri Baregamian states, "As a brand we are passionate about how our products are made and where the ingredients come from. Vowing to be cruelty free [sic] was an indisputable choice when relaunching, as it is of the utmost importance to not only our consumers, but our company and brand values." She adds, "Shoppers can find comfort in the fact that Bliss formulas are 100 percent cruelty-free and free of other harmful ingredients without sacrificing the same high-quality and innovation that they have come to expect, know, and love from the brand."

Photo via Bliss