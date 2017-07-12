Fyre Festival, the luxury Bahamas music event for wealthy millennials, crumbled so spectacularly many were left wondering how on earth so, so much could've gone wrong. Well, perhaps now we know: Matt Skiba, Blink 182 guitarist, used witchcraft to ensure the festival didn't happen.

Blink 182 was set to headline Fyre, but famously pulled out at the last minute — tipping off many attendees something had gone dramatically awry. The band cited "technical and logistical issues" as their reasoning for dropping out at the time, but now Skiba has told NME that he really, really didn't want to be there.

"It's classist and racist and then they decided to park a bunch of yachts with models to show off in front of those poor people," Skiba said of the marketing campaign, "going down there with all your Ferraris and bullshit and yachts."

He credits his hex for getting the band out of the sticky situation.

"I consider myself a pagan and a witch," he said. "With every inch of my energy I wanted Fyre not to happen. I put all the electricity and energy in my body against that thing happening."

"I used my witchy ways," Skiba continued, "and it seemed to work."

Never underestimate the power of witches, my sweets.

[h/t The Cut]

Image via Getty