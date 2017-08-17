Miguel, possessor of a voice crafted by angels alone and an expert in pattern-clashing, is clearly on a cover-roll. First came SZA's "The Weekend" which was magical and flawless, and now the star is back with Pussy Riot's "Make America Great Again," which he declared a "jam." Same.

Here he is — so casual, so cool. Easy, breezy, beautiful.

Who is his videographer because, frankly, that's a dream job and I'd like to apply.

Here's the Pussy Riot video for the original "Make America Great Again," released in October last year from their xxx EP, which predicted how the first days of a Trump presidency might play out — before he was even elected. Honestly, not far off at all.