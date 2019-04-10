We're obsessed with BLACKPINK, the all-girl K-pop group whose latest single "Kill This Love" has smashed world records and captured hearts. This Friday Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo will become the first K-pop group ever to play Coachella, and they've dropped some brand new merch to celebrate.

A perfectly on-trend pink tie-dye sweater, plus a cute and comfy looking tour hoodie, are both available now from BLACKPINK's e-store. You'll also be able to purchase them at the festival. This is the group's second official merch collection, after they debuted an official t-shirt, hoodie, and beanie earlier this month.

If you can't make it to see their historic Coachella set, don't stress — it will livestream on YouTube Music, and screen on Times Square's biggest screen, too. (45th and 46th street on Broadway at 11:50PM ET, on Friday April 12! Remember to look out for headliner Ariana Grande watching side of stage.)