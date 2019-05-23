If you didn't get your hands on BLACKPINK merch at any of their North American tour dates, or if you missed the tour altogether, have no fear: BLACKPINK is still, in fact, in your area.

The multi-talented K-pop supergroup has released a line of merch in honor of the North American leg of their "In Your Area" tour, and the items are just as flashy and fabulous as the the girls themselves. While the merch is still only available for pre-order on the official Universal Music BLACKPINK shop, images of the shirts, hats, and hoodies are available to browse. The line ranges $16 USD to $102 USD, starting with a cute sticker pack featuring all of the members' names and culminating in a jet black, sleekly branded hoodie. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

The standout items, however, are the new tour tees that feature images of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé. The short-sleeved shirts retail for $51 USD and have the tour dates for each city from the North American leg of the tour printed on the back. One of the tees features the members posed confidently against a dusty pink background. The other shirt is much bolder, with only their faces displayed among cosmic lettering that one might find on a hard rock band's tee.

The official launch of the merch is set for June 28, 2019, but fans can still order any size on the site right now during the pre-order, and if the Kill This Love craze wasn't enough of an indication, these items will sell out quickly.

Browse the full "In Your Area" tour merch line here.