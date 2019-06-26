Black Muslim Women Keep the Energy of #BlackOutEid Alive

In a dimly lit, red-themed, intimate venue in downtown Toronto, hundreds of Black Muslims, decked out extravagant Eid outfits, gathered to celebrate their first IRL #BlackOutEid moment hosted by the Ahay Collective. The night was serene; it was filled with poetry, Afrofuturistic DJ sets, and servings of baked mac and cheese. Audience members arrived at the event from all locations of our large city. Despite the venue being only a few minutes away from (one of) Toronto's many loud bar scenes, #BlackOutEid was a dry event that turned itself into a turnt fashion show.

Eid is a holiday occuring twice a year for Muslims — once after Ramadan, and the second time after performing Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca). #BlackOutEid is a hashtag that was started seven years ago and has become an online space for Black Muslims to celebrate their festivities. It continues to build each year as way for Black Muslims worldwide to stunt their glamorous outfits and connect across borders. But, more importantly, organizers of the hashtag and these events are actively compelling us to think through the importance of space for demographics otherwise rendered invisible.

Growing weary of the erasure of Black people by the Muslim community during Eid celebrations (online and IRL), Aamina Mohamed started the #BlackOutEid hashtag to cultivate an online space specifically for Black Muslims. Seven years later, this demographic from different continents increasingly share their elaborate and extravagant garments in honor of their faith through #BlackOutEid. The event "gains more momentum each year," says writer Najma Sharif.

Toronto, a city that has the largest Black Muslim population in Canada, is the perfect backdrop to bring a sacred online space into a real, physical, and archived moment. Ahay Collective, a group of Black Muslims in the city, decided to collaborate with North by North East (NXNE) to put together a space that Black Muslims and their sister-communities could enjoy. The showcase shared talents across creative forms: Canadian award-winning poet, Ifrah Hussein; Toronto's Afrofuturistic producer and beatmaker, Obuxum; and, the soul-bearing singer, Faiza, who single-handedly took command of an entire room with her fiery vocals. The event was hosted by local playwright, Fatuma Adar.

"It was my first time playing in a space where I felt like I automatically belonged," says OBUXUM, a producer and DJ, who embedded Somali influences into a set full of house for the night. "I love how storytelling is huge in Somali culture. [The] Ahay [collective] gave me that hope."

Ahay Collective was founded by Ismacil and Abdigir, and #BlackOutEid was co-hosted with Said Yassin, a founding member of Toronto's DIY charitable party institution, Dudebox, alongside Abdifatah Hussein, a community organizer from Scarborough. "Ahay in Somali means 'I am' (for instance, Somali wan ahay is I am Somali), but it also means, like, I understand you or I get you," says Ebyan Abdigir, a journalist (CBC), producer, and co-founder of Ahay Collective.

"For me, [Ahay] is a way of life," adds Nala Ismacil, a multidisciplinary artist and DJ who warmed up the crowd for the special night through her set. At one point in the night, the crowd made space for a small runway for audience members to participate in a fashion show, strutting their various colorful outfits. "I spoke with [Faiza] after [the event]," says Ismacil. "She performed the song called 'MashaAllah.' She was saying that she had to perform a lot recently, but this was the first time she performed that song because she's been in a lot of white spaces. She didn't feel comfortable performing a song that means a lot to her. That's exactly what [we] wanted. We wanted the audience to connect with the performers. The fact that that happened was just beautiful."

The first IRL #BlackOutEid event took place in London, England last summer. It was hosted by a collective (who are majority) of Black Muslims (Neimo Askar, Fahima Hersi, Ajan Abdullahi, Idil Abdullahi and Najib Ahmed) who have argued that there is an importance in hosting Black Muslim-only spaces, considering the reality of anti-Blackness that is rampant in Muslim communities. "I think people in the Muslim community are particularly anxious around [Black Muslims] embodying some tactics or methods used by Western secular society," says Ayo Olatunji.

As a Black muslim woman who has always called Toronto home, I left #BlackOutEid with a bittersweet feeling. I was enamored by the familiarity of my community in a creative, and halal setting, in the midst of downtown's party core; I was disheartened by how long it's taken for me to witness such a space in a city with a large Black Muslim presence.

Unfortunately, like many major metropolitan areas, the opportunity to cultivate all-Black spaces, that are dry, and welcoming to Muslims of faith, is often met with pushback — a sentiment similarly expressed by the #BlackOutEid organizers in London. "In Toronto we're seeing that venues are being closed, and for the very few venues that are around, there are only so many venues compared to people who are doing these events," says Abdigir.

#BlackOutEid served food and beverages for free, but it was a dry event — something Abdigir identified as a disadvantage in the process of planning, as venues are often interested in the possibility of drink sales, leading to the exclusion of Muslim-majority spaces. Their emphasis was on cultivating a space for Muslims to feel safe enough to enjoy a Saturday night out in downtown Toronto, without drinking: "[#BlackOutEid] shows that dry events can be profitable, and that, when we're thinking of spaces here in Toronto, we're not just thinking of the ones that are closing. We're also thinking of the ones that don't exist," says Abdigir.

It is this gap that Ahay Collective is interested in filling, collaborating with spaces like Toronto Media Arts Centre to create DIY events serving underrepresented communities in a largely racialized metropolitan. "Ultimately there is an erasure of Black Muslims in the world, and within the Muslim community," says Ismacil. "[Black Muslims] are heavily surveilled because of anti-Black racism, right? So why don't we go the way of celebrating our faith without having to negate our Blackness." Whether it's London, Toronto, or in the online sphere, Black Muslim women are finding concrete ways to actively counter invisibility, and imagine spaces that are liberating for them and other communities. Hashtags give us the ability to easily connect with one another throughout the globe on an online medium. But, despite how sacred that is, we need to consider the importance of shifting these meaningful online connections to create real, physical spaces for communities existing at the margins. The organizers of #BlackOutEid in Toronto and London are providing us the tools to make that a possibility.

See more photos from #BlackOutEid event below: