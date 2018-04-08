Fashion
Beautiful People
Break the Internet ®
Tech
Internet Culture
NSFW
Sunday Funnies
Entertainment
Music
Film/TV
Books/Zines
Roundups
Care
Videos

On its eighth weekend, Black Panther (2018) surpasses James Cameron's classic drama Titanic (1997) in the local box office.

The Disney-Marvel film places third on the all-time North American movie charts, and has reportedly made roughly $6 million more than the romantic tragedy. In second is sci-fi film Avatar (2009), right behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

Although this win focuses on numbers unadjusted to inflation, it's still a win worth celebrating. And the Internet seems to agree.

Image via Getty

Subscribe to Get More