On its eighth weekend, Black Panther (2018) surpasses James Cameron's classic drama Titanic (1997) in the local box office.
The Disney-Marvel film places third on the all-time North American movie charts, and has reportedly made roughly $6 million more than the romantic tragedy. In second is sci-fi film Avatar (2009), right behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).
Although this win focuses on numbers unadjusted to inflation, it's still a win worth celebrating. And the Internet seems to agree.
