Ferraritru3, the Instagram handle and now, for all intensive purposes, name of a struggling rapper who gained fame overnight via Rob Kardashian's Instagram meltdown, has been warned against posting/selling any nudes he may have of Chyna.

As the dust was settling on the whole fiasco, Ferraritru3 took it upon himself to add fuel to the flames and post a few pictures of himself in Chyna's bed with the model.

TMZ is reporting that Lisa Bloom, Chyna's lawyer has sent a letter to Dejanel "Rarri" Carte informing him that she has "become aware" of the "unclothed or partially unclothed" images he posses of Chyna and that he is attempting to sell or post them on social media.

"Posting online or distributing photos of Ms. White's intimate body parts is a crime punishable by fines and jail time," the letter reads, citing California's revenge porn law. Bloom went on to clarify her and her team will not hesitate to act if Ferraritru3 distributes any images.

Ferraritru3 has now gained almost 300,000 Instagram followers and counting since Rob revealed him to be Chyna's lover less than a week ago. He dropped a video yesterday that featured his now famous selfie from Chyna's bed.

How's that for a finesse? Unreal.

[h/t The Cut]

Image via Getty