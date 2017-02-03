It's Black History Month and Blac Chyna has taken a series of nudes to celebrate! She looks great! I feel better! Happy days!

The new mother and person in Rob Kardashian's life is covered in not-enough-but-just-enough paint and frankly I'm into it. Chyna captioned the pictures, taken by photographer Orin Fleurimont, with the vague but empowering monosyllabic words "queen", "history" and "bold".









"In celebration of Black History Month, I wanted to push out my inner Queen, express my ethnicity and beauty unapologetically!" Chyna told People.

Who doesn't love a classy thirst-trap for a social justice? Queen indeed.



[h/t People]

Image via Charlotte Rutherford.