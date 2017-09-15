We're still two months away from hearing what Björk's idea of a "Tinder record" is, but with the release of her new album's first single, we finally have a little taste. As she described "The Gate" on its preorder page, the new single "is essentially a love song, but I say 'love' in a more transcendent way." And after hearing the chanteuse repeat the phrase "I care for you, care for you," it's easy to connect the dots. Björk is much happier now.

Also, don't forget that in addition to being directed by Andrew Thomas Huang, the forthcoming visual for "The Gate" will feature "a bespoke dress designed by Gucci's Alessandro Michele and a headpiece by regular collaborator James Merry." Yeah, so get ready for all that glam.

Listen to the beautiful love song below.

Splash photo via Getty Images

