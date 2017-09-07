After one day of New York Fashion Week, it seems the model to watch is an old favorite. Despite having a superstar cast including Gigi, Kendall, Mica Arganaz and Joan Smalls, the true star of Tom Ford's sensationally sexy show last night was Binx Walton. She opened and closed the show and arguably her three looks were the definitive ones of the collection. The opener was a sexy, modern short suit with extra wide shoulders, a shiny top and hot pink stilettos with a capped toe.

Her second look was a bold shouldered, long sleeve sparkle t-shirt dress that was scandalously short.

The closing look was a lavishly ruched evening gown with an arm-constraining cape top and sequined sleeves.

The beauty look of bronzed skin and hair short in back with ear length locks cascading in the front felt particularly modern on Binx. The show was glamorous, sexy and just what NYC needs. The front row was star-studded and the after party was populated with shirtless hunk bartenders but the face that made the biggest impression last night was Binx.

