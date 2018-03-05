Billy Eichner hasn't yet added Oscars host to his repertoire, but the comedian already has big plans should he be booked.

On Twitter, where Eichner's been actively live tweeting and professing his love for 2018 host Jimmy Kimmel, he offered suggestions for updating the award show's traditional montages.

"When I host the Oscars, there will be a montage of ICONIC BOTTOMS," Eichner said.

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 5, 2018

Alan Cumming, an iconic Hollywood bottom, quickly responded, demanding that he be included in the roster.

I had better be in it

— Alan Cumming (@Alancumming) March 5, 2018

And Eichner assured him he'd be considered, although the list of bottoms in Hollywood is extensive "as you know."

I'll see what i can do ... it's a VERY long list as you know

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 5, 2018

As one Twitter user graciously points out, the Oscars are already an impossibly long ceremony, so this addition might push things over the edge. How about ICONIC TOPS?

too long! make it ICONIC TOPS so the show actually ends before midnight.

— Alexander Kacala (@AlexanderKacala) March 5, 2018

Photo via Getty