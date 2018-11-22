As many of us head home for the holidays to relax and spend time with family and friends, its important to keep in mind those less fortunate than ourselves. It is a season of giving and goodwill, and given our current political climate, it is more important now than ever to come together to give back.

It is in that same spirit that pop visionaries, Charli XCX, Allie X, and Dorian Electra, have joined forces to through a one night benefit for British musician Billy Clayton, who has been battling a rare aggressive form of bone cancer for the past three year. Hoping to raise funds for Clayton to seek lifesaving treatment, The Billy Ball, a veritable musical extravaganza, boasts an impressive roster of artists including; Leland, Vincint, Jesse Saint John, Mood Killer, Chester Lockhart, Daya, LIZ, Lulo, Jarian De Marco, Zolita, Phoebe Ryan, and many more!

Tickets to The Billy Ball, which takes place Nov. 30, are now on sale with all proceeds going to Clayton's family which is seeking immunotherapy treatment in Germany so the 21 year-old musician can continue his career. If you would like to contribute to the cause but aren't able to make it out The Globe Theater in LA, Clayton's family has also set up a GoFundMe that you can donate to as well.