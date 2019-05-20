Like many members of the most socially conscious generation in history, 17-year-old Billie Eilish has a stronger moral compass than many of the grown adults currently legislating away women's bodily autonomy.

At the weekend's ASCAP Pop Music Awards, where she and her brother Finneas received the Vanguard Award, Eilish took the red carpet as an opportunity to speak out on draconian abortion bans, like the one recently passed in Alabama, and similar regulations pending in Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia.

"Honestly, I can't even look at my phone. I have no words for the bitches in the fucking White House," she told Variety in classic Eilish fashion. She correctly alludes to the fact that, while President Trump has distanced himself from Alabama's abortion ban, he's done nothing to prevent it, and is responsible for the imbalanced Supreme court that the anti-abortion movement is currently dangling these blatantly unconstitutional laws in front of, in the hopes of overturning Roe V. Wade once and for all.

Eilish continued: "It's so unbelievable. It makes me, like, red. It makes my ears fucking steam out of my head. Women should say, should do and feel and be exactly what they want. There should be nobody else telling them how to live their life, how to do shit…It just makes me so mad that if I start talking about it, I won't stop. Men should not make women's choices — that's all I have to say."

She wasn't the only celebrity at ASCAP who, despite that the night was a celebration of music industry achievements, couldn't keep their mind off the ban.

"Oh, I think it's criminal," Blondie's Debbie Harry told Variety of the bans. "Individual rights should be respected in every way. Religion was never supposed to be a part of our government."