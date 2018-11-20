Billie Eilish is here to gently carry you into the Thanksgiving long weekend. Her new track "Come Out And Play," recorded for Apple's new "Share Your Gifts" ad campaign, is designed for listening to while staring out the window at falling snow and twinkling lights.

Eilish premiered the song on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 this morning, where she and her brother slash producing partner Finneas were filling in for the eponymous radio host. It comes with a cute animated video courtesy of Apple, and was recorded in Eilish's bedroom using a Mac and Logic Pro X.

Way quieter and sweeter sounding than Eilish's recent singles, "Come Out And Play" will put you in the holiday spirit for sure. Watch the new video, below.