Billie Eilish has great style. A burgeoning college fashion icon (though she's still too young to have attended college) whose look might be pinned down as millennial skate-goth slob-chic, Eilish is out here making sweats look cool for every occasion, inventing streetwear pajamas, facing down monochromes of every tone, and taking daring ugly-fashion risks that always seem to pay off.

Now, she's using her lewks for good. The 16-year-old, animal-lover and thrifting-expert has launched a charity initiative called BILLIE'S CLOSET, through which, you can buy her discards and hand-me-downs. All proceeds of the sales will go towards Marley's Mutts' Pawsitive Change Program, a platform of the an animal advocacy non-profit that matches death row dogs with inmates in the California State prison system, to help facilitate mutual rehabilitation. The program's misson is to: "reduce inmate recidivism by providing them a viable skill, while at the same time saving dogs lives. Four experienced trainers guide the program... during which time, the inmates work towards vocational accreditation, and the dogs towards their Canine Good Citizen Certification."

Eilish's looks might be hard to pull-off, but to give yourself the best shot, you can arm yourself with pieces right from the source. The closet is currently stocked with six items, including a pink turtleneck, some light-wash mom jeans and a red silk bomber jacket, all of which are first come, first serve. Eilish will re-stock the collection every Wednesday.

The initiative is launched in conjunction with Eilish's latest single, "when the party's over." Produced by her brother and long-time collaborator Finneas O'Connell, the stripped-down piano ballad puts Eilish's throaty vocals front and center, shrouded in a choral echo, that gives the whole song the feel of a hymn as she warns lovers away from her, and reflects honestly about how she hurts people she loves.