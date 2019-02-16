Our possessed pop phenom and Murakami muse, Billie Eilish, is currently speeding towards the release of her highly anticipated debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, due March 29th, and we are excited, if slightly scared. Eilish announced the album late last month with the release of its lead single, "bury your friend," accompanied by a twisted The Shinning-esque visual that honestly still haunts our nightmares.

Even though we may not have much longer to wait, Eilish is impatient and today rolled out a new limited line of merch in case you weren't already hyped. Sporting an airbrushed look with bulldog, flame, and logo designs, the mini-capsule collection features tees, hoodies, a bucket hat, and even a hot pair of shorts, ranging in price from $25 to $60 with a digital download of the album included.

But here's the catch, you only have 72 hours to cop. Once the weekend is over they are gone forever. That leaves you with no time to debate, go with your gut because its now or never. Browse through the full collection below then head over to Billie Eilish's web store to grab your must have piece.

Photo via BFA