In a world of hot takes, live stories and virtual pile ons, dropping an album in the dead of night doesn't actually seem like such a bad idea. The cover of darkness unfortunately didn't spare Detroit rapper Big Sean from the internet's acid wit, as he and super producer Metro Boomin released Double Or Nothing at midnight last night to immediate and relentless Twitter roasting:

Kid at my job playing the new Big Sean album in the stock room. I will report this guy to Human Resources

— KC (@KCM3____) December 8, 2017



This mothafucka Big Sean said "I do this for the dawgs and nowadays we husky" someone slap the dad hat right off his head

— BIG SHIT (@I_Am_DeGenz) December 8, 2017



why am i hearing big sean rap about smoking a blunt with rosa parks pic.twitter.com/T29e0GQU90

— Steph (@stephxghost) December 8, 2017



Big Sean just the Black G Eazy at this point.

— Phases (@TheABMoon) December 8, 2017



Big Sean deadass just said "bitch I'll sock you out your socks" Apple music need to give me my money back for this month

— Eric (@Legendof_Eric) December 8, 2017



So Metro Booming was in the studio all day making beats for Big Sean to rap on for days only for Sean to say he "Pussy so good I never fuck you in the ass"

— ♎️ (@eiseenheim) December 8, 2017



Me : *plays big Sean*



Big Sean :“ I had a dream I rode with Rosa Parks in the back of the Bach, and we was blowin a blunt and she was packing a strap"



Me: pic.twitter.com/3MlmKDXR7E

— luisa (@itsluisagibson) December 8, 2017











You know big Sean really wrote a horrible line bc people legit can't even listen past it. They just deleted the album. Nigga spent thousands on it for it to be deleted after three songs. I'm fucking paralyzed

— compare to me to who?If it aint the Notorious One (@KingUlyssesIV) December 8, 2017



Bouta be listening to this new Big Sean like pic.twitter.com/MQ1PkmzvJZ

— Georgia's SEC Champs & in the playoff dilly dilly (@HodgepodgeHoops) December 8, 2017



big sean logging into twitter tmrw morning pic.twitter.com/vdHk6uZCdk

— Number One Big Sean Slander Profile (@javibot9000) December 8, 2017



Nonetheless, Sean had his defenders:

once again Big Sean is incredibly underrated...

— Darius Allensworth (@_MoneyDA) December 8, 2017



YALL GON STOP DISRESPECTING BIG SEAN pic.twitter.com/yGGfPKCQSx

— The “Nay-Who" in “Can You Stand The Rain" (@danny_monae) December 8, 2017



i gotta unfollow anybody i see rt'ing or tweeting big sean slander

— Introducing...The Coziest boy ever..CozyBoy Meech (@meechonmars) December 8, 2017



Big Sean album not as bad as everyone says it is. Y'all listen to an album once and have an opinion lmao

— gizmo the magnificent ☃️ (@FatherGiz) December 8, 2017



Big sean: Like how is dark skin a weapon, but they treat it like a target?

Like how if you rich in the mind, then you already worth a fortune

Like you deserve every single golden por- *gunshots*



Me: pic.twitter.com/eLzCGKKUBt

— Introducing...The Coziest boy ever..CozyBoy Meech (@meechonmars) December 8, 2017











Big Sean rapping about the water in flint and y'all mad.... other rappers rapping about xans and yall praising them....

— Got Woods? (@MartyGotWings) December 8, 2017



With many bringing up the viral affliction that is Lil Pump's "Gucci Gang" as evidence of the haters' poor taste:

Y'all slandering big Sean bars when you stan someone who made a song repeating the same word 70 times smh . pic.twitter.com/cmGNLpHv6P

— cozy fatima (@irehero) December 8, 2017



“Big Sean is trash"

Proceeds to listen to lil pump pic.twitter.com/eRBWtiiRH0

— Thomas (@TommyHiIfigeer) December 8, 2017





how don't y'all like big sean's album but think a dude who says gucci gang like 100 times in a 2 minute song is hard asf?

— 𝒶𝓇𝒾𝒶𝓃𝓉𝑒 (@aristew_) December 8, 2017



“Big Sean is trash"



- A nigga that thinks lil pump the GOAT

— Marcus (@ataraxiavibe) December 8, 2017







This particular project aside, Big Sean is underrated (@ me) and given the outright robbery of Metro Boomin not being nominated for the Producer of the Year Grammy, we'll let this one slide by without holding him too accountable.

In other Detroit news, Woke Eminem released a song, "Untouchable," about white privilege, Colin Kaepernick and the police, and people are equally divided.

