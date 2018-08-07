The duo of our dreams, Big Freedia and Lizzo, joined forces for "Karaoke" when Freedia released 3rd Ward Bounce earlier this summer. The track's blaring horns, infectious bounce beat, and the uniting of two of music's most influential black voices had us screaming, organizing emergency twerk teams (this is not a drill), and doing as the song's soaring chorus suggests: singing along.

Here is the fabulous new video, which is a Southern-style block party that finds our leading heroines twerking seaside amid shots of bingo night, pool parties, drop-top drives, and a diverse range of folks giving their best lip-sync on a karaoke stage.

"When creating the song, it was like, 'Who fits the personality of "Karaoke?"' And you know, us both being artists, we're always on stage and we know how to deliver in such a great way," Freedia told Lizzo in our PAPER Pride cover story. "I was like, 'Lizzo would be perfect for this song.' It was just all right timing, right idea, perfect song. It was inspiring to have you on that one. Something moved the spirit, honey."

The music video's show of uninhibited fun, friendship, and community is just what the world needs today and everyday. Prepare to grin really big and locate your nearest pair of booty shorts.

