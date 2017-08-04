Since what feels like the dawn of time, the inimitable Big Boi has never failed to impress with his consistent output of banging content and the video for "Chocolate," the summer anthem from his latest album Boomiverse is no different.

The Atlanta-native becomes a swaggy Lyft driver for "Chocolate," transporting a car of hot girls to a mysterious music video shoot. The video then takes a very messy turn with a whole lot of milk, cocoa and, you guessed it, melted chocolate. The star of the whole show, however, is the chocolate pug.

Check it out below or listen to Big Boi's Boomiverse here.