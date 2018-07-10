Bieber Confirms Engagement to Hailey Baldwin





After a weekend of giddy buzz, Justin Bieber finally confirmed today his engagement to model Hailey Baldwin. In a long gushing Instagram post earlier today Bieber professed his devotion to Baldwin saying "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!"

The photo puts to bed rumors that the couple got engaged this past weekend, showing a simple diamond studded wedding band on Baldwin's finger and giving Bieber a playful kiss on the cheek. Bieber goes on to wax romantic in the caption about his devotion to Baldwin and excitement to begin their life together saying "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

He also confirms in the post, TMZ's reports that they were engaged this past Saturday in the Bahamas, marveling at the spiritual connection the date shares "We got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection." But the religious tones of Bieber's message aren't surprising either given that the couple met at the same Hillsong mega-church before they started dating, and then split, in 2016.

Baldwin took to Twitter shortly thereafter to respond by saying:

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

Adorable.







