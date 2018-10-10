The time has come. After two years of courting press, fighting with prolific Instagrammers, and releasing surprisingly excellent rap music (hi, bich!), Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, aka the artist formerly known as the Cash Me Outside Girl, has landed a reality show. And not just any reality show!

Bregoli has signed on to serve as the face of embattled app Snapchat. She's creating a 12-episode "docuseries" (always code for reality show) called "Bringing Up Bhabie," set to premiere on the app later this year.

Earlier this week, Bregoli made waves with an Instagram story post in support of Israel. The world is so confusing. Good thing it's ending soon!

Photo via BFA