We all underestimated Danielle Bregoli, and now she's laughing. Bhad Bhabie, the Cash Me Ousside girl turned actually-successful child rapper, just signed a new publishing deal with Pulse Music Group worth $1 million, according to TMZ. She is... 16 years old!

LA-based Pulse Group is home to artists like Kevin Abstract, Run the Jewels, James Blake, and Ty Dolla $ign, so Bhabie is in good company. She'll reportedly receive $350,000 of the advance upfront, and the rest in increments "once she hits certain revenue targets." Pulse is musician owned and operated, which means Bregoli's contract works in her favor: at least 70% of her future record sales, licensing fees and digital streaming profits.

Not that this is even her only income stream. There's her Snapchat show, Bringing Up Bhabie, and she's been touring recently, too. Most recently to Israel, which admittedly did not go smoothly. She also signed a beauty licensing deal worth a reported $900, 000 earlier this year. As Cardi B would say: "Money!"

Watch the video for Bhad Bhabie's latest single "Get Like Me," below.

