This year, Beyoncé recreated (and absolutely slayed) five iconic Lil' Kim looks for Halloween as a tribute to the original Queen of Hip-Hop, posting them all to her website with a breakdown of the outfits and the origin of each image. Underneath the headline of the slideshow she wrote, "HIP HOP WOULD NOT BE THE SAME WITHOUT OUR ORIGINAL QUEEN B."

Last night on Twitter, Lil' Kim expressed her gratitude and approval of the tribute, writing, "I'm speechless and honored" and commenting on each specific look.

@Beyonce the resemblance is crazy!! Match made in heaven 👯 Every single detail is on point! I love you to pieces Bey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MhuyH15jhm

— Lil' Kim (@LilKim) November 4, 2017

Lil' Kim's latest single "Took Us a Break" is out now.

